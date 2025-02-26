HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 126.78% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BTDR. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,384,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,182 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,834,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,139,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 260,649 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
