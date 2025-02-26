Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Announces Earnings Results

Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSGGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.25 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Croma Security Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.21%.

Croma Security Solutions Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CSSG stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.14) on Wednesday. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.58 ($1.22). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of £12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

