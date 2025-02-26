14,340 Shares in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Bought by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKAG. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $385,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BKAG stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

