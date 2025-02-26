iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $75.62, with a volume of 14707929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after buying an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after buying an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

