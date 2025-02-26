Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 67227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
