iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $93.35, with a volume of 2063105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.