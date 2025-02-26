iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.53 and last traded at $93.35, with a volume of 2063105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.
iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.
About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
