Weil Company Inc. Has $20.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,015 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $20,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,131 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10,714.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,658,000 after buying an additional 826,482 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,669,000 after acquiring an additional 806,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,990,000 after acquiring an additional 417,635 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,405,000 after acquiring an additional 396,158 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
