Weil Company Inc. Has $20.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,015 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $20,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,131 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10,714.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,658,000 after buying an additional 826,482 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,669,000 after acquiring an additional 806,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,990,000 after acquiring an additional 417,635 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,405,000 after acquiring an additional 396,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.