Phocas Financial Corp. Has $1.19 Million Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,098 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 936,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after buying an additional 187,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,395.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 492,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 459,163 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 223,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 35,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $523.59 million, a PE ratio of -80.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $27.73.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -813.04%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.