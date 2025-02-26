Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $62.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.31% from the stock’s previous close.

TARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

