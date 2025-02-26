Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $99.12 and a one year high of $196.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.