Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $99.12 and a one year high of $196.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.