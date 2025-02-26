SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $148.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $131.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

NYSE:SE opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. SEA has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.34 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,682,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 35.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after buying an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SEA by 15.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,730,096,000 after buying an additional 5,295,590 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 341.1% during the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $188,218,000 after buying an additional 1,543,743 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

