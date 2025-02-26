Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

DOCN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,699,920. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $132,408.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,500,573.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,255 shares of company stock worth $790,163. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 150.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

