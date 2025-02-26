HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 179.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $12.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.49. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.