Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $605.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $627.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.