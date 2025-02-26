5,567 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by DMKC Advisory Services LLC

DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

