Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,786,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 97,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.