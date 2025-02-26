Impact Investors Inc Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact accounts for about 2.3% of Impact Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Separately, Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 1,191.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 75,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 69,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact alerts:

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MID opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.14. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $65.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Profile

The American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF to provide exposure to US growth stocks with positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.