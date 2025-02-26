Eq LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Eq LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 8.4 %

BATS EFG opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $102.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

