Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,583 JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

JMEE opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $66.89. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.21.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

