QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Plans Dividend of $0.40

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4003 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIEY opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
