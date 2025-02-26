DT Midstream Reports Strong FY 2024 Results, Declares $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) has issued its earnings release for the year ended December 31, 2024, as part of its current report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2025. The filing, which includes both an earnings release (Exhibit 99.1) and a slide presentation (Exhibit 99.2), details the company’s financial and operational performance during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the full year.

Among the highlights disclosed in the filing, DT Midstream reported record financial results that exceeded its guidance. The company emphasized strong performance across its key segments. During the fourth quarter, DT Midstream’s pipeline and gathering operations demonstrated robust activity, contributing to an overall year-end Adjusted EBITDA of $969 million. The performance was underpinned by a large organic project backlog, estimated at approximately $2.3 billion, which supports its long-term target of 5–7% organic Adjusted EBITDA growth.

In a related development, DT Midstream’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.82 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2025, with an expected payment date of April 15, 2025.

The earnings release and accompanying slide presentation outline a comprehensive review of the company’s operational highlights, including the integration of a $1.2 billion strategic Midwest pipeline acquisition, the progress on various organic growth projects, and an expansion of its FERC-regulated natural gas pipeline network. Detailed discussion of growth drivers, capital expenditure commitments, and forward-looking financial outlook were also presented, with guidance indicating an anticipated 18% increase in 2025 Adjusted EBITDA and a continued focus on enhancing the quality of its asset portfolio.

As with previous communications, the filing includes cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements. DT Midstream noted that such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties—including economic conditions, regulatory changes, market demand fluctuations, and other factors—which could result in actual outcomes materially differing from current expectations.

The results for the fourth quarter and the full year reflect DT Midstream’s ongoing efforts to deliver distinctive and predictable growth while maintaining a resilient cash flow profile supported by long-term contractual arrangements. The company continues to focus on executing its growth strategy through disciplined organic investments and strategic acquisitions, positioning it to meet increasing market demand amid evolving energy market conditions.

Investors and industry observers will be watching closely as DT Midstream advances its capital projects and integrates its recent acquisitions, leveraging its expanded footprint to drive future growth and shareholder value.

