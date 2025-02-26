WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Announces $0.10 Dividend

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of USSH stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile
