WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Announces $0.10 Dividend

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of USSH stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.

Get WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund alerts:

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.