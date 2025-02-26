Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0269 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
QQLV stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98. Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $25.70.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Stanley Druckenmiller Bets Big on Airline Stocks – Should You?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Viking Therapeutics: Could GLP-1 Maker Be Acquired Pre-Approval?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Industry Leading Stocks Just Raised Dividends by 10% or More
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.