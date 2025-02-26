Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0269 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

QQLV stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98. Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

