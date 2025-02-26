REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.58 (NASDAQ:CEPI)

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:CEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.5778 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 45.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.
REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CEPI opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.57. The company has a market cap of $22.58 million and a P/E ratio of 35.89. REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $52.16.
REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
