REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.58 (NASDAQ:CEPI)

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:CEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.5778 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 45.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CEPI opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.57. The company has a market cap of $22.58 million and a P/E ratio of 35.89. REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (CEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in crypto-related and digital payment solutions stocks selected from the index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions.

