Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Takes $515,000 Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,338,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,402 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,637,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,240,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,305,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 857,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

