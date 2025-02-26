Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,085,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,277,000.

Shares of FNDC opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

