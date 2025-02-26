Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

