MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.38 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. MediaAlpha updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 19.0 %

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.