Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Takes $441,000 Position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Separately, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares during the period.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $544.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.66. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

