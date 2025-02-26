Sabal Trust CO Has $37.73 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $37,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after buying an additional 552,003 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,863,000 after buying an additional 437,527 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after acquiring an additional 386,294 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,349,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.48.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

