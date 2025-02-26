Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.37 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

