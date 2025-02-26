22,528 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Acquired by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 98.8% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 1.9 %

BATS:BJUL opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

