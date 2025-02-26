Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $914,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 13.7% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

