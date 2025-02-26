Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $393.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.23 and a 200 day moving average of $398.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

