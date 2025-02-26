Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $727,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

