Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $727,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
VTEB opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.