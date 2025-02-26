Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 13,076 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $57,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $231.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.92. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.98 and a fifty-two week high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

