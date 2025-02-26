Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VTES opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.29 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.