Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.29 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

