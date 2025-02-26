Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stake Boosted by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 327,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 82,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $380,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $25.47.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Twilio, Braze: The Top 2 CEP Platforms to Own in 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.