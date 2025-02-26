MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.80 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $49.75 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001023 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88,213.77 or 1.00027363 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,774.10 or 0.99528821 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
MAP Protocol Profile
MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling MAP Protocol
