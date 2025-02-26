Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,373,000 after acquiring an additional 315,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,169,000 after purchasing an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,311,000 after purchasing an additional 213,566 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,559,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

