Amalgamated Bank Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,872. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,647 shares of company stock worth $155,847,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,336.21 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,136.27 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,308.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,322.47. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.