FourThought Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 157,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $797.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.79. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.09 and a 12 month high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

