HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Cut by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,105 shares of the bank's stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC's holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDB. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

