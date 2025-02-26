Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $592,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $906.66 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $929.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $904.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total transaction of $5,265,980.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at $13,859,135.73. This trade represents a 27.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,741 shares of company stock worth $21,988,532. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $994.82.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

