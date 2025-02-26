Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,209 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $750,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $292.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

