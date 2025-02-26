Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $193.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.