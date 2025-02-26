Sincerus Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,419.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,177 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3816 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.