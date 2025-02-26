Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $216.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.63. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

