Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 18,257 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,122,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

