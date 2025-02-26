B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 271.70 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 272.10 ($3.45). Approximately 34,613,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,428,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.90 ($3.69).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 349 ($4.42) to GBX 320 ($4.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a 358.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.60) to GBX 565 ($7.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 500.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 546.83 ($6.93).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.30. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £45,125 ($57,192.65). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

